National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.24 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$175.20 and a 52-week high of C$243.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$184.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.51 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.67 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.138 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.55 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

