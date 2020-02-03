National Bank Financial Weighs in on National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for National Energy Services Reunited in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.69 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NESR. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of NESR opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SCF Partners Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SCF Partners Inc. now owns 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,341,000 after acquiring an additional 499,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 28,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,858 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

