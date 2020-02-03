Newmont Goldcorp Corp Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NYSE NEM opened at $45.06 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

