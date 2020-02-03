NULS Market Cap Hits $22.48 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One NULS token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003243 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Bit-Z and QBTC. NULS has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and $3.28 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX, QBTC, ChaoEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

