Oasis Midstream Partners LP Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

NYSE OMP opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $525.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $5,228,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.19%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.