Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

