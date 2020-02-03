OWNDATA (OWN) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $418,272.00 and $17,794.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00365941 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010700 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001775 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

