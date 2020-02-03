Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a research note issued on Friday, January 31st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.50 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.25.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$46.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$36.21 and a one year high of C$49.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.71 billion.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

