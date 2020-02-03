Patron Trading 33.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 81% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Patron has a total market cap of $62,206.00 and $672.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, Exrates and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,246,788 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, IDAX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.