Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $275,054.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $275,054.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.01240831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047001 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00205552 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067182 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

