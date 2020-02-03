Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Decreased by Analyst

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $103.52 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,681,000 after buying an additional 106,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.