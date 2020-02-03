Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Cut by Analyst

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from to and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

WCC stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 25,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

