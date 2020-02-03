Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

