Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources Inc Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRK. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Shares of CRK opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $71,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

