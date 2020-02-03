QYNO (QNO) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. QYNO has a total market cap of $303.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, QYNO has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

