Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Stuart Olson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stuart Olson’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$243.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.75 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Stuart Olson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.79.

TSE SOX opened at C$2.17 on Monday. Stuart Olson has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.46.

Stuart Olson Company Profile

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

