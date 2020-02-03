Raymond James Comments on Secure Energy Services Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.14.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$4.02 and a 12-month high of C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

