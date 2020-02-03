Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$544.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$527.40 million.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$10.12 on Monday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$9.94 and a twelve month high of C$20.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $901.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

