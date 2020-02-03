Raymond James Weighs in on Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

NYSE:PDS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 39,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

