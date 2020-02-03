Raymond James Weighs in on Western Energy Services Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Western Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WRG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Western Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Western Energy Services stock opened at C$0.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $29.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.41.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

