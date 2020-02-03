Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFC. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$141.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$141.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.91.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$143.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$102.61 and a 12 month high of C$146.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

