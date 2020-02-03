Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WPX Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

NYSE WPX opened at $11.95 on Monday. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

