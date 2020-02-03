Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.69). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.