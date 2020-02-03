SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Ovintiv’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

