United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for United Rentals in a research report issued on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $135.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.34. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

