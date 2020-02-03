Utrust Market Cap Hits $5.90 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. Utrust has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $727,735.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

