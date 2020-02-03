Veritex Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens cut their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veritex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Veritex by 8.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Veritex by 6.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Veritex by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $837,697. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

