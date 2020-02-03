Veritex Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,158,000 after buying an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after buying an additional 846,632 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,661,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 49.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $837,697 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

