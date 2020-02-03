Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.