Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Stock Price

News stories about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have trended very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a coverage optimism score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

