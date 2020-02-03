Voya Financial (VOYA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Voya Financial to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. UBS Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

