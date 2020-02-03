W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0448 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $594,238.00 and $124,152.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,259,642 tokens. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

