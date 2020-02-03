Welbilt, Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE:WBT opened at $15.09 on Monday. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.