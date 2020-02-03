WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from to and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

NYSE WCC opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WESCO International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 25,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

