Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

WNEB stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $238.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 326,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.