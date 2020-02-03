Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 over the last 90 days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Continental Resources by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

