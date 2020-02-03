Zacks: Analysts Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce sales of $427.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.70 million and the lowest is $426.00 million. Entegris posted sales of $401.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entegris.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

ENTG opened at $51.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $58.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Entegris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Entegris by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Entegris by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

