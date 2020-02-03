Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. NetGear reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetGear.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 195,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.41 million, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. NetGear has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $40.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NetGear by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

