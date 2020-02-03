Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $325.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.79 million. Zumiez reported sales of $304.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,136 shares of company stock worth $5,464,243. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,870 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $63,874,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 73,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $804.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

