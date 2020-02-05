ALIS (ALIS) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. ALIS has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ALIS has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.03103291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00130908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

