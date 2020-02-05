Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 20,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

