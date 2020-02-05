Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,642. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,517.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,396 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

