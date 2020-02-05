ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $2.26 million and $6,258.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00747085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000366 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,649,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

