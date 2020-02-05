AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Plans $0.13 Semi-annual Dividend

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

AudioCodes has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 598,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,661. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.83 million, a P/E ratio of 190.43 and a beta of 0.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

AUDC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

