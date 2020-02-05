Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of Approx $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of Approx $115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.21-0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 226,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,966. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $823.47 million, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

