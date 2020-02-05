BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BIO-TECHNE has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

TECH traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $206.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,439. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.25. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $178.28 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.13 and its 200 day moving average is $206.92.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.50.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

