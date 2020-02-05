bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Cap of $5.25 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $292.95 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001488 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.94 or 0.03100805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00199278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 36,690,200 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

