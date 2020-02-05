Bitcoin CZ Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,460.00 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $283,474.00 and $1,460.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin CZ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.94 or 0.03100805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00199278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029363 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00131118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

Bitcoin CZ (CRYPTO:BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 2,653,497 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org. The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ. Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

Bitcoin CZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin CZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin CZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.