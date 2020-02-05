Bitnation Hits Market Cap of $56,111.00 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Bitnation has a market cap of $56,111.00 and approximately $709.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitnation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Bitnation has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.03103291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00130908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitnation

Bitnation’s genesis date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,157,248,910 tokens. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation. Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitnation

Bitnation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

