BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BGIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,619. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get BLACKROCK 2022/COM alerts:

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.